High Wind Watch until Sunday afternoon for Haleakalā and Big Island summits

Haleakalā climate change. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Haleakalā on Maui and Big Island summits from Thursday evening until Sunday afternoon. The forecast calls for wind from the southwest blowing at 45-65 mph with gusts up to 85 mph possible.

Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.

A High Wind Watch for the summits means that strong and potentially damaging winds in excess of 56 mph with frequent gusts over 66 mph are expected but not yet occurring. The public should take precautions now to protect property by tying down loose objects or moving them to a sheltered location.