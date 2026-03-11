Grand Wailea’s Kilolani Spa celebrates 2nd Anniversary with sound healing, skincare

Kilolani Spa at the Grand Wailea. PC: Courtesy

The Kilolani Spa at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort is celebrating its second anniversary this month, honoring the Kilolani or ancient Hawaiian stargazers who looked to the skies to navigate their course.

To mark the milestone, the Spa has introduced specially curated celebratory experiences designed for restoration and renewal, including:

The Gentlemen’s Signature Edition, including a men’s manicure and pedicure, men’s cut, and a complimentary glass of whiskey or beer.

including a men’s manicure and pedicure, men’s cut, and a complimentary glass of whiskey or beer. 120-Minute Haute Skincare Experience, a bespoke journey with a rejuvenating Haute Tailored Signature Facial

a bespoke journey with a rejuvenating Haute Tailored Signature Facial 30-Minute Seasonal Body Scrub, an elevated 30-minute Seasonal Hamman Body Scrub, available as an add on to treatments

Each Tuesday and Thursday through the month of March, guests are also invited to “Harmonic Happy Hour” — a complimentary Sound Healing before treatments booked between 4:30-6 p.m.



