Maui Surf Forecast for March 12, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms with isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds South winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 11:54 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 03:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:36 AM HST. Sunset 6:34 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small, medium- to long-period west-northwest swells will bring small surf to north and west facing shores through the rest of the week. Kauai will block some of this swell energy from reaching Oahu and Maui, but it will make it into the west facing shores of the Big Island. The current swell will begin to diminish late Thursday before the next west-northwest swell builds Friday into the weekend. Additionally, a small, medium-period north swell is expected to arrive Thursday night and continue into the weekend.

Choppy surf along east-facing shores will continue to trend downward and remain below seasonal levels as south to southeast winds prevail. The southerly wind direction will contribute to rough and choppy surf along south-facing shores, but a bit of a lull can be expected on Thursday with a brief break in southerly winds before they reintensify Thursday night. South shore surf will build further Friday into the weekend, likely reaching advisory levels. Once southerly winds diminish early next week, a small to moderate, long-period south swell will arrive along south-facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.