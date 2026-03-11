Severe weather forecast prompts closure of all camping areas on Maui, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu

Aerial and ground photographs of Kula Forest Reserve and Polipoli Springs State Recreation Area. PC: (2015) DLNR

Due to the powerful approaching storms, all camping areas on Maui, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu are closed until further notice. The closure went into effect at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

On Maui, this includes: Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area and Waiʻānapanapa State Park. On Molokaʻi, this includes Pālāʻau State Park overlooking Kalaupapa peninsula. On Oʻahu, camping sites are: Ahupuaʻa ʻO Kahana State Park, Mālaekahana State Recreation Area, Keaīwa Heiau State Recreation Area, and Sand Island State Recreation Area.

The National Weather Service advises that storm impacts, particularly Friday and Saturday, are expected to be severe and may continue beyond Sunday, March 15.

DLNR is asking for everyone’s cooperation with all announcements of area closures. The public is advised to avoid forested and coastal areas due to the dangers of rising streams, flash flooding, falling trees, storm surge or high surf. Emergency response or rescue from these areas may be delayed.

Individuals with lodging (cabin) reservations will be contacted directly by the State Parks district offices to discuss options, which may include continued stay.

Refunds will be credited to the accounts of anyone who misses camping nights due to storm closures.

State Park closures that went into effect earlier this week in anticipation of the storm include: As of March 9, 2026, Kalalau Trail, Nāpali Coast SWP, Kauaʻi is CLOSED until further notice. Polihale State Park, Kauaʻi is CLOSED until further notice, Kōkeʻe State Park camping was suspended as of Tuesday, March 10. On Oʻahu, Kaʻena Point, Mokulēʻia permitted vehicle access was suspended as of Tuesday, March 10.

Residents and visitors can find information on preparations and safety precautions for heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, power outages, large surf and coastal surge on the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/) and county emergency management agencies’ websites.

More weather information is available at: https://www.weather.gov/hfo

For updates on storm related park closures, please visit the Hawaiʻi State Parks webpage at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp/