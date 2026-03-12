Maui News

Haleakalā National Park closed due to severe weather

March 12, 2026, 2:27 PM HST
Haleakalā summit. File Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

Beginning after sunset Thursday, March 12, 2026, Haleakalā National Park will be closed due to dangerous weather conditions. The closure will go into effect for both the Summit District and Kīpahulu District.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for heavy rain and sustained winds of over 75 mph for Haleakalā Summit District. Strong winds and flooding are predicted for Kīpahulu District. The park will remain closed through at least sunrise on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

“We will open the park as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Superintendent Natalie Gates.

