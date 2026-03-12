MEO offices to close Friday due to Kona storm

PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity will be closing its Wailuku, Hāna, Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi City offices and Head Start preschools Friday, March 13, due to the fierce wind and rain forecast from the powerful kona storm.

Maui Bus paratransit service, operated by MEO, and Human Services transportation will continue operating and will provide essential and emergency evacuation services as needed.

For the safety of clients and staff, riders are strongly encouraged to stay home unless travel is necessary for their health or safetyand to cancel any scheduled rides that will not be taken.

MEO Transportation can be reached at 808-877-7651.

MEO offices countywide will close promptly at 4:30 p.m. today, March 12, to allow staff to get home safely and be off the roads during a calm in the Kona storm.

MEO apologizes for any inconvenience to the public.