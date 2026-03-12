Maui News
No tsunami expected after 4.2 quake off Kaʻū Coast of Hawaiʻi Island
Posted: 5:19 p.m., March 12, 2026
There is no tsunami expected after a 4.2 earthquake reported at 5:16 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2026, located off the Kaʻū Coast of Hawaiʻi Island.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that there is no tsunami expected, however, some areas may have experienced shaking.
