No tsunami expected after 4.2 quake off Kaʻū Coast of Hawaiʻi Island

March 12, 2026, 5:25 PM HST
Kaʻū earthquake (3.12.26) PC: USGS

Posted: 5:19 p.m., March 12, 2026

There is no tsunami expected after a 4.2 earthquake reported at 5:16 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2026, located off the Kaʻū Coast of Hawaiʻi Island.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that there is no tsunami expected, however, some areas may have experienced shaking.

