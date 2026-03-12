Scholarship applications open for Cohort 8 of HACA’s value-added entrepreneur program

Local value-added food entrepreneurs who use Hawai‘i-sourced ingredients encouraged to apply by April 20; new cohort begins June 15

Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance announced today that applications are now open for Cohort 8 of the Cottage Industry to Commercial Enterprise Scholarship, a program designed to help Hawai‘i-based value-added food entrepreneurs grow their businesses using locally grown, raised, and caught ingredients. Applications are open now through Monday, April 20, 2026.

Delivered in partnership with Leeward Community College (Leeward CC) and the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC), the scholarship supports 15 selected entrepreneurs per cohort to participate in Leeward CC’s 12-week ʻĀina to Mākeke course, which provides practical training in licensing and regulations, commercial kitchen operations, branding, packaging, sales, and distribution—critical skills needed to scale a food business.

Cohort 8 will run from June 15 through Sept. 2, 2026, with classes held Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Participants receive a $1,000 scholarship toward the $1,500 tuition, with entrepreneurs responsible for the remaining $500 course fee.

Beyond the online curriculum, participants gain access to the WVAPDC, a state-of-the-art production facility where food entrepreneurs can increase production capacity, improve efficiency, and further develop their product lines—with many graduates onboarding into the Center upon completion. The program also connects participants with a growing network of local farmers, manufacturers, retailers, and industry leaders working to strengthen Hawai‘i’s food ecosystem.

“This scholarship is designed to ensure that as food businesses grow, our farmers, ranchers, and fishermen grow with them,” said Denise Yamaguchi, CEO of Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance. “By requiring entrepreneurs to use locally grown, caught, and raised ingredients, we strengthen connections across Hawai‘i’s entire food system and build steady demand for local production.”

The announcement comes just weeks after 15 entrepreneurs began Cohort 7 of the program in February, representing a diverse range of locally inspired food products and businesses from across the state, including the youngest cohort participant—a Pearl City High School student stepping into the craft ice cream business—and the first participants from the island of Kaua‘i. Cohort 7 participants include: Kale Afong, Hawaii’s Only; Benjamin Foster, Mālama Bar; Kimberly Haruki, Rōmu Foods LLC; Nicole Henderson, Shake Mex; Keala Kahuanui, Nā Kālai Wa‘a; Yonglan Lin, Honolulu Mochi; Lily Nguyen, SAVA Provisions; Tatsuyoshi Omura, ReBran; Colleen Pescaia, Kahawai Farm; Cadena Ragsdale, Kaua‘i Fresh Fish LLC; Vineeta Santoshi, Nourish Your Soul; Kira Swope, Sol Foods Hawaii; Emily Terukina, Myna Trading Co.; Kenny Tsuru, Kenny Boy Ice Cream; and Berklee Welsh, Shaka Butter.

“When we invest in value-added products, agriculture becomes more than raw commodity — it becomes an export-ready industry with real economic impact. As these companies expand into national and global markets, they increase local purchasing, reduce reliance on imports, and strengthen Hawai‘i’s long-term economic resilience,” shared Yamaguchi.

Since launching in 2023, the Cottage Industry to Commercial Enterprise Scholarship has supported 104 entrepreneurs across six Hawaiian Islands, many of whom have expanded their businesses into major retailers including 7-Eleven, ChefZone, Costco, Foodland, ABC Stores, Down to Earth, and Farm Link Hawai‘i. For a second year Alumni have also showcased their products at leading industry events such as the Made in Hawai‘i Festival, the Winter Fancy Faire, and the Food Innovation Marketplace at the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival’s FEAST Summit, helping bring products made with Hawai‘i to broader markets.

Entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the program and application process are encouraged to attend a virtual information session will be held on March 31, 2026. Additional details on the ‘Āina to Mākeke program, eligibility requirements, and application deadline are available at www.hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com/cottageindustry. Support for the Cottage Industry to Commercial Enterprise Scholarship is provided by the State of Hawai‘i.