Maui News

Council Member Tom Cook’s Open House scheduled for today is canceled

March 13, 2026, 8:43 AM HST
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Council Member Tom Cook’s Open House at the South Maui Residency Area Office scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 has been canceled due to the approaching kona storm.

In accordance with the Mayor’s directive, all County of Maui offices are closed today for safety and to help minimize roadway traffic during the storm.

A separate Open House from 3–7 p.m. on Monday, March 23 is still scheduled.

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