HECO 2 p.m. update: 113,800 without power on Oʻahu, 15,600 without power on Maui

Hawaiian Electric urges customers in Hawaiʻi Kai and portions of East Honolulu to prepare for the possibility for extended outages that may last overnight or longer. As of 2 p.m., about 113,800 customers are without power across O‘ahu and 15,600 customers in parts of Maui County.

On O‘ahu, East Honolulu relies on power lines that bring electricity to the area from Windward Oʻahu. The lines run along the base of the Koʻolau range near Waimānalo and cross over the ridgeline into East Honolulu. Two of these transmission lines have been damaged, leaving one line to service the area. Should the storm damage the remaining line, the steep terrain and hazardous weather conditions will make it difficult for crews to safely access the area for repairs, which will delay restoration.

In Maui County, crews are working to restore power in various areas of Maui, Lāna‘i and a pocket area in Moloka‘i. A map showing exact locations of power outages on Maui and estimated restoration times is available here.

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Hawaiian Electric’s response may be delayed as crews are not able to make repairs in dangerous weather conditions. Hawaiian Electric crews and contractors have been deployed across Oʻahu, Maui County and Hawaiʻi Island to address outages as the powerful storm system is expected to make its way across the island chain throughout the weekend. All customers are urged to prepare for the possibility of extended outages.