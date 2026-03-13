Maui Bus ending routes by 7 p.m. today due to storm impacts
The Maui Bus is ending its fixed route service for all routes by 7 p.m. today due to multiple road closures, flooding, low driver visibility and safety issues from a Kona storm impacting Maui County and other areas statewide.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood watch for Maui County through Sunday night, March 15, and a high wind warning through Sunday morning, March 15.
The last Maui Bus runs will vary for each route, but will end between 5 and 7 p.m.
Road and weather conditions will be evaluated Saturday morning, March 14, to determine Maui Bus operations.
For questions, call Roberts Hawaii at 808-871-4838.