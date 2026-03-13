Maui News
Photos: Kona storm brings flooding, erosion, downed trees and power lines on Maui
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The prolonged kona storm continues to impact Maui County with downed trees, flooding, erosion and downed power lines. Here’s a look at some of the photos and videos sent in from around the island.
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