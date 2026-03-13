Maui News

Photos: Kona storm brings flooding, erosion, downed trees and power lines on Maui

March 13, 2026, 5:25 PM HST
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The prolonged kona storm continues to impact Maui County with downed trees, flooding, erosion and downed power lines. Here’s a look at some of the photos and videos sent in from around the island.

Kona storm Maui impacts. VC: County of Maui. Edit: Wendy Osher
  • 45 mph gusts were recorded in Upcountry Maui, resulting in downed trees and power lines. PC: Tavis G.
  • 45 mph gusts were recorded in Upcountry Maui, resulting in downed trees and power lines. PC: Tavis G.
  • 45 mph gusts were recorded in Upcountry Maui, resulting in downed trees and power lines. PC: Tavis G.
  • 45 mph gusts were recorded in Upcountry Maui, resulting in downed trees and power lines. PC: Tavis G.
  • 45 mph gusts were recorded in Upcountry Maui, resulting in downed trees and power lines. PC: Tavis G.
  • Kona storm – South Kīhei Road, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.
  • Kona storm – South Kīhei Road, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.
  • Kona storm – Kīhei, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.
  • Kona storm – South Kīhei Road, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.
  • Kona storm – South Kīhei Road, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.
  • Kona storm – West Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.
  • Kona storm – Kula, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.
  • Kona storm – Kahului, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.
  • Kona storm – East Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.
  • Kona storm – Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.
  • Kona storm – East Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.

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Central
Maui

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& Upcountry

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