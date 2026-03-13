Price gouging reported on Kauaʻi during severe weather event

The County of Kauaʻi has received reports of price gouging as the island continues to deal with ongoing impacts of the prolonged kona storm.

“Price gouging during a state of emergency is prohibited. Pursuant to Section 127A-30 of the Hawai‘i Revised Statutes, whenever a state of emergency is declared by the governor or the mayor, it is unlawful for any business to increase the price of any commodity in the area that is subject to the emergency proclamation or severe weather warning,” County officials said.

Price gouging constitutes unfair methods of competition and unfair and deceptive acts or practices under state law. Any person, firm, company, association, or corporation violating any of the provisions of Section 480-2, HRS, shall be fined a sum of not less than $500 nor more than $10,000 for each violation, according to County officials.

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Members of the public who experience price gouging during a state of emergency may file a complaint with the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs here: web2.dcca.hawaii.gov/ocpcomplaint/.

County of Kaua‘i officials are urging the public to continue to be vigilant due to severe weather conditions.

First responders are closely monitoring Wailua River and are on scene, as river levels have risen overnight.

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Water levels are also elevated by Kūhiō Highway near the Hanalei Bridge. Officials are closely monitoring that area and note that this roadway may be closed with little or no advance notice, particularly if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.