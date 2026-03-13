The MACC’s Starry Night Cinema – Friday March 13 postponed due to storm

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Starry Nigh Cinema that was scheduled for tonight, Friday, March 13, has been postponed due to the kona storm impact the islands.

Starry Night Cinema is presented with the generous support of the County of Maui and the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. Sponsors help the MACC continue to present its many free community events annually.

A new date will be shared once details have been finalized.