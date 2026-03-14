Kona storm Maui photos – Saturday, March 14

The prolonged kona storm continues to impact Maui County with downed trees, flooding, erosion and downed power lines. Here’s a look at some of the photos and videos sent in from around the island.

Flooding on South Kihei Road. PC: Cammy Clark (3.14.26)

Flooding near McDonalds in Kihei. PC: Cammy Clark (3.14.26)

Flooding in South Maui. PC: Cammy Clark (3.14.26)

Flooding in South Maui. PC: Cammy Clark (3.14.26)

Flooding in South Maui. PC: Cammy Clark (3.14.26)































