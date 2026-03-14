Maui Health hosts free community seminar on brain health and healthy aging, March 18

Maui Health will host a free community seminar, “Building Brain Healthy Habits: Ingredients for Healthy Aging,” on Wednesday, March 18, at the Maui Memorial Medical Center Auditorium. Two sessions will be offered to accommodate schedules: 12–1 p.m. and 6–7 p.m.

The seminar will explore how everyday lifestyle choices can support brain health and help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. The presentation will highlight findings from the US POINTER clinical trial, which found that lifestyle interventions such as physical activity, improved nutrition, cognitive engagement, social connection, and health monitoring can improve cognition in older adults at risk.

Participants will learn:

What the “US POINTER Recipe” is and how to apply it in daily life

Key lifestyle habits that support brain health as we age

What the latest research means for the future of dementia prevention

Simple steps to help optimize brain health

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The seminar will be presented by Claire Day, Chief Mission and Program Strategy Officer for the Alzheimer’s Association Northern California and Northern Nevada Chapter. A clinical social worker with more than 25 years of experience in dementia education and care, Day also served as the California Chapter Lead for the US POINTER lifestyle intervention study in partnership with UC Davis.

The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary valet parking will be available, and attendees who RSVP by March 16 will receive a complimentary lunch or dinner at the session.

Physicians, nurses, and other qualified healthcare professionals may also be eligible to receive continuing education credits.

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To RSVP or learn more, visit mauihealth.org/healthybrain.

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