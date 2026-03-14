Powerful kona storm brings warning level winds and flash flood risks; Flood Warning issued for Maui until 2 p.m.

Kona storm satellite imagery (12:13 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2026) PC: NOAA/ NWS

A Flash Flood Warning has been extended for the island of Maui until 2 p.m. At 10:05 a.m., radar showed moderate to heavy rain continuing over the island of Maui. Some streams have risen, and more heavy rain can be observed to the southwest approaching the island. The heaviest rain was falling over the south-facing slopes of Haleakalā between Mākena and Hāmoa.

A powerful kona storm continues to hit Maui County, forcing widespread road closures from flooding, landslides, downed power lines and other infrastructure issues. The National Weather Service anticipates severe weather will last through Sunday for Maui County.

The Maui Fire Department conducted floodwater rescues overnight in Kīhei; also, dozens of people, who are now at a shelter, were cut off in Hāna due to road washout.

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County of Maui officials continue to urge residents and visitors to stay off roadways unless travel is essential.

During this severe kona storm:

Stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary

Never drive through flooded roadways

Avoid areas with downed powerlines or debris

Monitor official alerts and weather updates

A powerful kona storm will remain anchored northwest of the state producing periods of hazardous weather impacts across the Hawaiian Islands through the weekend. The National Weather Services says we can expect a combination of threats ranging from significant flash flooding, damaging winds, strong to severe thunderstorms, and snow and ice over the highest Big Island summits. Strong southwesterly winds will hold today produce damaging wind gusts. The highest threats for damaging winds remain along north and east slopes of island mountains.

VC: County of Maui / Video Edit: Wendy Osher

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Unsettled wet weather continues with decreasing southwesterly wind trends from Sunday into next week. This kona storm begins to lift northeastward from Sunday to Monday, heavy rain and strong winds will decrease as severe weather conditions start to ease across Hawaiʻi. However, periods of unsettled wet weather in a light and variable low level wind pattern will continue across the state into next weekend, according to the NWS.

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The Flash Flood Warning that was in effect for Molokaʻi has since been canceled as of 10:15 a.m. Heavy rain has diminished and stream levels have decreased. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 a.m. Monday for Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi, Maui, and Molokaʻi.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Maui County through 6 a.m. on Sunday. Island wide strong gusty winds are possible, but areas most at risk are communities north and east of steep mountains. The forecast calls for southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in Kauaʻi County, Oʻahu and Maui County.

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A High Wind Warning is also in effect for the summits of Haleakalā on Maui and the Big Island summits through 6 p.m. Sunday. The forecast calls for southwest winds 55 to 75 mph with gusts up to 110 mph. A High Wind Warning means that winds at the summits are expected to be at least 56 mph, with gusts over 66 mph. Take necessary precautions to protect property. Travel to summit areas should be delayed until winds subside.

A Flood Watch is now in effect for Maui County through Sunday night. Considerable flash flooding is possible as a large and powerful kona storm northwest of the state draws deep tropical moisture across the islands. Persistent bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms may produce intense rainfall rates, leading to rapid rises in streams and flooding of roads and low-lying areas.

A powerful kona storm is producing periods of hazardous weather impacts across the Hawaiian Islands through the weekend. Threats range from significant flash flooding, damaging winds, strong to severe thunderstorms, and snow and ice over the highest Big Island summits.

The National Weather Service reports southerly to southwesterly winds will be strongest from today to tomorrow and will produce damaging wind gusts. “The highest threats for damaging winds remain along north and east of the island mountains. Unsettled wet weather conditions with decreasing southwesterly wind trends will continue into early next week,” the NWS reports.

This kona storm begins to lift northward on Monday, and unsettled weather will start to ease across the state. High pressure will build back in north of the state on Wednesday allowing trade winds to return spreading from north to south down the island chain reaching Maui and the Big Island by Thursday morning.