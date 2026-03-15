HECO 9 a.m. update: Personnel mobilized for damage assessments, power restoration

9 a.m. update: Hundreds of Hawaiian Electric personnel mobilized for damage assessments, power restoration

Overnight and early this morning, Hawaiian Electric restored power to more than 30,000 customers on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island, while Maui and Hawaiʻi Island are continuing damage assessments in areas they can access. Around 49,000 customers still remain without power across the utility’s three counties. Each island is in a different phase of recovery as the storm makes its way down the island chain. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to areas they can access to begin assessing damages and make repairs.

As of 8 a.m.:

O ʻ ahu : About 13,000 customers are without electricity in various locations, with more than 25,000 restored overnight and early this morning.

: About 13,000 customers are without electricity in various locations, with more than 25,000 restored overnight and early this morning. Maui County : About 9,300 customers remain without power, including areas of Upcountry, South, and East Maui. Weather permitting, aerial inspections of East Maui and Kula will begin today.

: About 9,300 customers remain without power, including areas of Upcountry, South, and East Maui. Weather permitting, aerial inspections of East Maui and Kula will begin today. Hawaiʻi Island: About 27,000 customers are without power, mostly in Puna, North and South Kona and South Point, with nearly 5,000 restored overnight. Today’s focus will be on field inspections and repairing transmission lines.

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Hawaiian Electric has more than 300 crewmembers in the field doing damage assessment and making repairs. Estimated restoration times may not be available until inspections are completed and any repairs are made before power can be safely restored.

While the weather may have temporary periods of calm, the forecast calls for more rain and moderate winds throughout Sunday, with potential flash flooding on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.

All customers are urged to stay prepared for potential extended outages through the remainder of today into early next week as the storm continues to make its way across the state. See Storm Restoration Process | Hawaiian Electric.

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The outage numbers above represent a snapshot in time and are subject to change as stated above. Customers can view current outages and report outages on the outage map at hawaiianelectric.com and on the mobile app.