Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Upcountry shelters closing as kona storm threat lessens

Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Upcountry emergency shelters are closing at 7 p.m. today, March 15, 2026, with the National Weather Service forecasting diminishing effects to Maui County from a kona storm that has impacted the state since last week.

This afternoon, no one was seeking services at the three shelters being closed at Lānai High & Elementary School Gym, Kaunakakai Gym and Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

Remaining shelter locations are:

Hāna High School Cafeteria, 4111 Hāna Highway, Hāna

Maui High School Gym: 660 Lono Ave., Kahului

Lahaina Civic Center: 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina

South Maui Community Park Gym: 1501 Līloa Drive, Kīhei

The shelters were opened in coordination with the County of Mauiʻs Maui Emergency Management Agency and Department of Human Concerns and the American Red Cross.

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Shelters will provide cots, food and water. Bring bedding, along with essential supplies and medications. Pets are permitted if they are in crates. Maui Humane Society and MEMA coordinated the delivery of pet crates to Maui High School Gym and South Maui Community Park Gym to support residents bringing pets to emergency shelters.

Beginning Thursday, March 12, shelters were opened proactively to provide a safe space for residents and visitors impacted by the storm. The duration of the remaining shelters will be determined after further assessment.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through tonight, March 15, for Maui County.

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For the latest information, visit NWS at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to MEMA alerts athttps://www.mauicounty.gov/MEMA.



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