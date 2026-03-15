Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 16, 2026

March 15, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
5-7
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 06:28 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 01:32 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:49 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Large, rough surf along south-facing shores that has been observed over the past few days will trend lower tonight and Monday as wind speeds subside. A new long-period south swell will arrive late Monday night and Tuesday, giving an extended boost to south shore surf through late this week. 


A moderate sized, short-period west-northwest swell will continue to affect north and west facing shores through Monday, but surf will remain below advisory levels. The one exception is for west facing shores of the Big Island, where a High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 6 AM HST. This short-period swell will lower Monday night and Tuesday, while a new medium-period north- northwest swell fills in. This north-northwest swell could bring surf up to advisory levels Tuesday night and Wednesday, with the swell then shifting more northerly and lowering below advisory levels Thursday into next weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain well below normal levels through the middle of the week, before trending upward Thursday into next weekend as trade winds return over and upstream of the islands. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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