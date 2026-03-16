Hawaiʻi National Guard activated to support counties in response to kona storm impacts

Kona storm impacts in Upcountry Maui. PC: County of Maui

The Hawai‘i National Guard activated about 90 Soldiers and Airmen to support all counties during the recent kona low storm.

“The Hawaiʻi National Guard also had High Water Vehicle Teams on multiple islands and personnel in every county emergency operations center postured to assist,” said Hawaiʻi State Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Stephen F. Logan.

Logan said the Guard stood down its Kauaʻi and Oʻahu teams, but its Maui and Hawaiʻi Guard members assisted with evacuations of personnel from flood waters on Saturday and were ready to assist again on Sunday.

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Twenty-four civilians were assisted by Guard HWVTs on Hawaiʻi Saturday night. Earlier in the week, when the storm hit Oʻahu, the Guard assisted with dam observation.

On Maui, the Guard assisted Maui Police Department by manning four traffic control points on Saturday and Sunday. The traffic control points were to protect the public from flood affected road closures. The Maui High Water Vehicle Teams were on standby to support the Maui Fire Department.

The Hawaiʻi National Guard will continue to work with the counties and the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency for any future requests for assistance.

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“The synergy between the governor and all four county mayors enabled the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense to enhance our responsiveness to this unprecedented event,” said Logan.