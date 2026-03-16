HIDOE assessing campus impacts following kona low storm

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education is continuing to assess impacts to school campuses following the kona low storm that brought heavy rain, flooding and strong winds to the state.

Students and teachers are already scheduled to be off this week for spring break (March 16-20). At this time, HIDOE schools are scheduled to reopen Monday for year-round staff, with the exception of Hāna High & Elementary School, which is impacted by debris and remains without power while restoration efforts continue.

Preliminary reports indicate storm-related impacts at several campuses, including downed trees, flooding on school grounds, roof leaks, water intrusion in classrooms and prolonged power outages. Full assessments are still underway as teams safely access campuses.

Ahead of the storm, the Department coordinated with state and county emergency management partners to implement a statewide closure of public schools and offices on Friday in alignment with Gov. Josh Green’s directive to suspend nonessential government operations.

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Several school campuses also served as emergency and evacuation shelters for residents in affected communities during the storm.

Department leadership has been participating in statewide coordination calls with the Governor’s office, counties and emergency management partners throughout the weekend to monitor conditions and support response efforts.

The Department will continue working with state and county partners to assess damage and support recovery efforts at impacted campuses.

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