Maui Fire Department responds to 58 calls during kona storm

Flood waters left many stranded in south Maui during the kona storm. PC: County of Maui.

From the period beginning Friday morning, March 13, to Monday morning, March 16, the Maui County Department of Fire and Public Safety responded to at least 58 calls specifically related to the kona storm that impacted the County over the weekend.

These calls included 32 specifically flooding-related emergencies, five calls for sparking powerlines, five for vehicles stranded due to downed trees, six for boats that had parted their moorings due to the rough ocean conditions, and 10 swift water rescues in which 27 individuals were rescued.

Many of the people rescued were the result of vehicles being driven into flood waters and the occupants becoming stranded by the fast-moving and fast-rising waters.

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Although the current risk from the severe weather has passed, some roads remain impassable or unsafe to drive on. The public is urged not to enter storm-damaged areas, do not drive, walk, or use other vehicles to enter coned-off, caution-taped off, or areas marked to keep out of, as the risk of injury remains.

The public should also avoid walking through flood waters, as they may contain unseen hazards, including missing utility/manhole covers, damaged paved and unpaved surfaces, flood debris, hazardous chemicals, dangerous bacteria, and human and animal wastes.

Brown ocean water should be avoided as well, as it may contain chemicals, dangerous bacteria levels, human and animal waste, and conceal hidden hazards.