Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 17, 2026

March 16, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
6-8
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon and evening, becoming light

                            and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 01:10 PM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 07:06 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 01:53 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
North winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 08:06 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 01:48 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along S shores is trending down as S to SW winds ease. A new long period south swell will then arrive late tonight and Tuesday giving an extended boost to S shore surf through late this week. 


A moderate short-period W swell associated with the recent kona storm is affecting N and W facing shores today, but surf remains below the advisory threshold. The short-period W swell will lower tonight and Tuesday while a new medium-period NNW swell fills in. This NNW swell could elevate surf to near the advisory threshold Tuesday night and Wednesday. The swell then shifts more N and lowers Thursday into the weekend. 


Surf along E facing shores will remain well below normal through late week as trades over and upstream of the islands remain disrupted. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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