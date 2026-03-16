Maui Surf Forecast for March 17, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|6-8
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph in the
afternoon and evening, becoming light
and variable.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|North winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:32 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:36 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along S shores is trending down as S to SW winds ease. A new long period south swell will then arrive late tonight and Tuesday giving an extended boost to S shore surf through late this week.
A moderate short-period W swell associated with the recent kona storm is affecting N and W facing shores today, but surf remains below the advisory threshold. The short-period W swell will lower tonight and Tuesday while a new medium-period NNW swell fills in. This NNW swell could elevate surf to near the advisory threshold Tuesday night and Wednesday. The swell then shifts more N and lowers Thursday into the weekend.
Surf along E facing shores will remain well below normal through late week as trades over and upstream of the islands remain disrupted.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com