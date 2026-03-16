Maui Surf Forecast for March 17, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 6-8 7-10 7-10 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds South winds around 5 mph in the

afternoon and evening, becoming light

and variable. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 01:10 PM HST. Low -0.2 feet 07:06 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:53 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds North winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 08:06 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 01:48 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along S shores is trending down as S to SW winds ease. A new long period south swell will then arrive late tonight and Tuesday giving an extended boost to S shore surf through late this week.

A moderate short-period W swell associated with the recent kona storm is affecting N and W facing shores today, but surf remains below the advisory threshold. The short-period W swell will lower tonight and Tuesday while a new medium-period NNW swell fills in. This NNW swell could elevate surf to near the advisory threshold Tuesday night and Wednesday. The swell then shifts more N and lowers Thursday into the weekend.

Surf along E facing shores will remain well below normal through late week as trades over and upstream of the islands remain disrupted.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.