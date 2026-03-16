Salvation Army mobilizes emergency services in response to kona low; Red Cross looking for volunteers

The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division deployed its Emergency Disaster Services team this week to serve more than 600 meals for first responders and residents taking shelter from severe weather conditions throughout Hawaiʻi.

“As long as there is community need, we’ll be there,” said The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Divisional Commander Maj. Troy Trimmer in a release about the organization’s efforts. “Our corps officers, staff and volunteers continue to stand alongside our first responders and community members needing assistance.”

The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps opened its Hilo Overnight Safe Space for meals and shelter as needed for houseless community members seeking shelter from the kona low impacting the state. (Photo Credit: The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps)

The Salvation Army coordinated meals for people and families staying at seven O‘ahu shelters, as well as staff at O‘ahu Emergency Operations Center. Its Adult Rehabilitation Center kitchen team mobilized to prepare meals for select shelters.

Additionally, Domino’s Hawai‘i — a dedicated Salvation Army community partner — delivered donated pizzas for dinner Friday evening to people sheltering at the Wahiawā District Park shelter.

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The Salvation Army is monitoring the severe weather situation closely, with volunteers and staff at the ready to help when needed.















“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community during times of need,” Hilo Temple Corps wrote, thanking its staff and volunteers, “who step up whenever the call to serve comes.” “Please keep our island and those affected by this weather in your prayers.”

Learn more about The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services at The Salvation Army Hawai’i and Pacific Islands Division website.

Red Cross recruiting new volunteers to support Hawai‘i communities impacted by kona low storm

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The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to support disaster response efforts across Hawai‘i, with immediate needs in Maui County, the Big Island, O‘ahu, and Kaua‘i. As effects of the kona low storm continue to affect communities statewide, trained volunteers are essential to ensuring families receive help quickly.

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The greatest needs are for Shelter Support, Disaster Assessment and Disaster Emergency Supplies volunteers in the following areas:

Disaster Emergency Supplies volunteers help manage, organize and distribute emergency supplies to people affected by the storm. Disaster Assessment volunteers evaluate storm damage to homes and gather on the ground, information that guides response efforts. Shelter Support volunteers assist with registration, dormitory support and welcoming those displaced by the storm.

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Volunteers who join now will receive rapid training and can begin serving right away in sheltering, logistics and community support roles. No prior experience is needed, just a willingness to step up for neighbors facing an incredibly stressful time.

Hawai‘i residents can sign up now by calling 808-734-2101 extension 4, or online at redcross.org/volunteer.