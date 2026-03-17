February and year-to-date median sales prices for single-family homes and condominiums in Maui County. Source: Realtors Association of Maui

Maui’s single-family home market saw a double-digit drop in median prices this February, while condominium sales volume surged by 25% as buyers shifted toward more affordable inventory, according to new data from the Realtors Association of Maui.

The association reported the median price for a single-family home fell to $1,250,000, a 10.4% decrease from the $1,395,319 recorded in February 2025.

Single-family home sales also dipped slightly, with 46 units changing hands compared to 48 a year ago. These properties are sitting on the market longer, with the median time to sell reaching 156 days—a nearly 24% increase from last year.

Condominium market activity

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While houses saw a slowdown, the condominium sector showed significant movement:

Sales Volume: 64 condos sold in February, up from 51 in 2025.

64 condos sold in February, up from 51 in 2025. Median Price: The price for a condo dropped 11.7% to $847,500.

The price for a condo dropped 11.7% to $847,500. Total Volume: Condo sales reached $73.6 million, outperforming the $62.9 million total for single-family homes.

Association President Georgie Tamayose said the figures reflect a market that is recalibrating across the county.

“Single-family home sales and prices eased compared to last year, while homes are taking a bit longer to sell,” she said. “At the same time, the increase in condominium sales suggests buyers are finding opportunities in that segment as pricing adjusts. Overall, we’re seeing a market where both buyers and sellers are moving thoughtfully as conditions continue to evolve.”

Market outlook

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Inventory for single-family homes was up 4.4% to 448 units in February. The total dollar volume for houses fell 30.6% year-over-year.

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In contrast, inventory for condominiums rose 7.4% to 916 units. The total dollar volume market’s total volume grew by 5.6%. Properties in this segment took a median of 138 days to sell, according to the association.

The Realtors Association of Maui serves more than 2,000 members in Maui County. The association provides monthly data through its Multiple Listing Service. Detailed reports for Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi are available at the association’s website.