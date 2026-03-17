MEO Hana buses to resume limited service in town Wednesday

A new MEO 14-passenger Hāna bus was blessed Oct. 15, 2024, in Hana. MEO will be resuming limited service in Hāna town on Wednesday, March 18.

Maui Economic Opportunity buses in Hāna will resume limited service Wednesday, March 18. Service will be limited to Hāna town due to hazardous road conditions from the strong kona storm.

Human Services operations in East Maui have been suspended since Friday due to the storm that has caused flooding, landslides and downed trees on the roads in and out of Hāna.

Buses will be running from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with same day reservations. With MEO Hāna office phone lines down, riders can make reservations by calling 808-866-8925.

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MEO will continue to monitor the cleanup and expand bus service as the conditions become safe for travel.