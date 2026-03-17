Nighttime single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway

Post-storm cleanup, Kihei, Maui. PC: County of Maui

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is advising highway users that the right northbound lane on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) near East Waipuʻilani Road will be closed for night work. One lane will remain open for through traffic. This closure is several miles north of the section of South Kῑhei Road that remains closed following the kona low pressure system.

The closure will from 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19 to 5 a.m. Friday, March 20. The closure will continue nightly from Monday, March 23 to Thursday, March 26, with the last closure for the week of March 23 opening at 5 a.m. Thursday, March 26. Work may be completed sooner.

A contractor is performing work for a new intersection for the Maui Research & Technology Park residential subdivision. The shoulder in the area is closed 24/7 for the project.

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Please obey all traffic controls and drive safely around the workers.

Additional closures are expected through March and April. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.