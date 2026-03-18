Maui Business

Hawaiʻi Farm Project names new tour managers for Maui operations

March 18, 2026, 9:00 AM HST
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Katherine Morris (left) and Kennedy Roland tapped as new tour managers. Courtesy photos

Hawaiʻi Farm Project has appointed Katherine Morris and Kennedy Roland to lead tour operations at its chocolate and pineapple estates as the company expands its agritourism leadership on Maui.

Katherine Morris joins Maui Chocolate Tour as tour manager. She previously worked at the Grand Wailea Resort’s Napua Club, where she managed guest services and luxury suite operations.

In her new role, Morris oversees daily operations for the Lahaina-based tour. Her duties include staff management, fleet coordination and development of creative and immersive guest experiences.

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“I look forward to combining my love for storytelling and hospitality to create memorable experiences for our guests,” Morris said.

Also, Kennedy Roland has been promoted to tour manager for Maui Pineapple Tour. Roland, a Maui native, served as a guide for the company for nearly three years.

Roland previously worked in behavioral support at Horizons Academy and Bocha LLC. She now leads the guide team at the 757-acre Maui Gold Pineapple farm in Hāliʻimaile.

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“Having been born and raised on Maui, it means a lot to me sharing a little piece of my home with each of our guests and uplifting our tour guides as they bring that same passion and aloha to every tour they lead,” Roland said.

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Hawaiʻi Farm Project Director of Experiences Jayci Corwin said the appointments will provide guests with a deeper and more engaging look into the history of the local farming community.

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