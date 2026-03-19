County Department of Liquor Control to begin accepting license renewal applications April 1

The County of Maui Department of Liquor Control will begin accepting license renewal applications on April 1, 2026. Applications may be submitted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the department’s office, 110 Ala’ihi St., Room 212, Kahului.

The Application for Renewal of Liquor License and all required documents must be mailed or dropped off at the Department of Liquor Control and must be received and accepted by the department no later than 4 p.m. June 15, 2026.

The department strongly encourages all licensees to submit their renewal applications as soon as possible. This allows applicants to have time to resolve any discrepancies or issues before the filing deadline.

Applicants must use only the current Application for Renewal of Liquor License form as revised in May 2025. Submittal of prior versions of the renewal form will not be accepted. The Application for Renewal of Liquor License may be downloaded from the Department of Liquor Control’s website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/2164/Renewal-of-Liquor-License.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact the Department of Liquor Control at 808-243-7772 or DLCMauiLicenseRenewal@mauicounty.gov.