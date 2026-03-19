Hirono, Hagerty introduce bipartisan resolution welcoming Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to the US

File PC: Sen. Hirono. YouTube

US Sens. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) led a bipartisan group of their colleagues in introducing a Senate resolution to welcome Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during her visit to the United States this week.

The resolution reaffirms the strong and enduring US-Japan alliance, applauds Japan for reaching defense spending equal to 2% of its gross domestic product, and expresses strong support for joint efforts to address regional and global challenges to national, economic, and energy security. It also praises deepening trilateral relations among the United States, Japan, and South Korea, and supports Tokyo’s determination to immediately resolve the issue of Japanese abductees in North Korea and calls on Pyongyang to release abductees.

“As the only Japanese-American serving in the United States Senate, I am proud to join my colleagues in introducing this resolution to honor the enduring alliance between Japan and the US, and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to peace and security throughout the Indo-Pacific,” said Senator Hirono. “At a time of mounting global instability, the alliance between our two nations is more vital than ever. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to Washington, D.C., as we continue to strengthen our partnership.”

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In addition to Senators Hirono and Hagerty, the resolution was cosponsored by Senators Chris Coons (D-DE), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), James Risch (R-ID), Rick Scott (R-FL), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), and Roger Wicker (R-MS).