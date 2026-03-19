STEMworks announces keynote speakers for Hawaiʻi STEM Conference

Caitlin Sarian (left) and Maile Miyake (right).

Caitlin Sarian, a cybersecurity expert with over 11 years of global experience, will be one of two keynote speakers for the 17th annual Hawaiʻi STEM Conference taking place on Oʻahu on April 15 and 16.

The conference, focused on career awareness and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skill-building for middle and high school students and professional development for K-12 teachers, is organized by Maui Economic Development Board’s STEMworks™ program. It is expected to draw over 350 participants from across the state as well as over 100 STEM industry professionals as guest speakers and exhibitors.

After leading TikTok’s Global Cybersecurity Advocacy team, Sarian shifted her focus to building her online presence, @CybersecurityGirl, which she uses to educate her 2.1 million followers about online safety, demystify cybersecurity careers, and encourage more students to pursue STEM beyond high school. Sarian has been nominated for and received numerous professional awards, including Cybersecurity Woman of the Year in both 2024 and 2025.

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The Hawaiʻi STEM Conference will also welcome Maile Miyake as its second keynote speaker on April 16. Miyake, who grew up on Kauaʻi, is a Hawaiian artist and designer whose work reflects her cultural upbringing and love for storytelling through visual design. A graduate of Kamehameha Schools and Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD), where she earned her BFA in Graphic Design and Digital Media, Miyake began her creative career working for design companies before transitioning into freelance work and eventually launching her own small business.

The Hawaiʻi STEM Conference is STEMworks’ largest annual event and aims to inspire middle and high school students to pursue STEM education and career pathways while also offering professional development sessions for K-12 teachers. In addition to the keynote talks, the conference will offer over 30 hands-on breakout sessions for both students and teachers on wide-ranging topics such as AI literacy, marine sciences, healthcare, renewable energy, and computer science. The interactive exhibit hall will feature additional industry experts, providing attendees with information about Hawaiʻi-based STEM education and career opportunities.

Interested students and teachers can find more information about the event and register online at https://www.hawaiistemconference.org/registration-2026.