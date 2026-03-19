Storm damage causes partial collapse at historic Baldwin Home in Lahaina

Baldwin Home, front entrance section of west facing wall. PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation reports that a portion of one of the stone walls at the historic Baldwin Home collapsed following the recent storm that impacted Maui, just days after stabilization work had begun on the structure.

The stabilization project, which began earlier this month, was designed as a critical first step before reconstruction of the historic two-story home could begin. Both the north and south stone walls had already been identified as structurally weak and bending inward as a result of the August 2023 Lahaina fire.

During the recent storm, high winds and heavy rain compromised the west facing wall, causing a section to collapse. No injuries occurred, and the area had already been secured as part of the stabilization work.

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Following an on-site assessment conducted with a structural engineer and the restoration team, it has been determined that the remaining structure is not stable. As a result, the building will need to be carefully deconstructed, with plans to rebuild and restore the Baldwin Home using as much of the original material as possible.

“This situation underscores how delays and recent storm conditions have further weakened an already fragile structure,” said Executive Director Theo Morrison. “While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, our commitment to preserving the Baldwin Home remains strong. Community support will be essential as we move forward with reconstruction and work to restore this important piece of Lahaina’s history.”

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation continues to invite the community to support these critical preservation efforts. The public can help by participating in or sponsoring a table at the 2026 Benefit Lūʻau on May 16, hosted by Old Lahaina Lūʻau, or by contributing to the online auction running May 11- 20. Every contribution directly supports the reconstruction and restoration of the historic landmarks in Lahaina.

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Additional updates will be shared as plans for deconstruction and rebuilding progress.

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The public can view, download, or print the Restoration Master Plan from the Recovery section at www.lahainarestoration.org.