Rep. Tokuda postpones Lahaina Town Hall amid severe weather conditions

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaiʻi). PC: Wendy Osher (8.8.25)

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) announced the postponement of the upcoming community town hall in Lahaina as a second Kona low continues to impact the state with life-threatening flash flooding and emergency evacuations.

The town hall originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall is postponed until further notice. This change is necessary as severe weather conditions are currently impacting the islands and are expected to persist through the weekend.

“The safety of our community is my top priority,” said Rep. Tokuda. “With the ground already saturated and more heavy rain on the way, the risk of flash flooding and road closures is simply too high. I am calling on everyone to stay off the roads, listen to our first responders, and heed all evacuation orders immediately. We have seen how quickly these conditions can turn catastrophic, and we cannot take any chances with people’s lives.”

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Rep. Tokuda has been in constant communication with City, County, State, and Federal officials to coordinate a unified response. She has also been in direct contact with leadership from the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, who are prepared to assist in the ongoing emergency efforts.

Residents across the islands are urged to sign up for their county’s emergency notification systems to receive real-time updates and safety information:

A new date for the Lahaina town hall will be announced once conditions are safe for the community to gather. Residents who need assistance or have questions regarding federal resources are encouraged to contact Rep. Tokuda’s office at 808-746-6220.