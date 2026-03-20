Council approves $12 million for emergency storm response, while damage estimates top $16 million

Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee calls for a vote Friday morning for $12 million in emergency funding for Maui County’s ongoing storm repair and overtime costs. Council members approved the budget amendment with a single unanimous vote of 8-0. PC: YouTube

The Maui County Council voted 8-0 this morning to approve a reduced $12 million emergency appropriation to fund ongoing repair efforts and rising overtime costs from what is now being called March Kona Low Storm No. 1.

Eight council members voted to suspend standard rules and pass the measure immediately with a single reading, rather than the standard two full Council readings. Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins was absent.

Maui County remains under a flood watch through 6 p.m. Sunday as a second kona low storm bears down on the islands. The first kona low storm battered Maui County last weekend.

Managing Director Josiah Nishita told the council that initial damage estimates from the first wave of the storm have already topped $16 million.

Managing Director Josiah Nishita responds to council members’ questions Friday morning about emergency funding for Maui County’s response to the March Kona Low Storm No. 1. PC: YouTube

“Unfortunately, we have another weather system moving into our county that will further exacerbate and impact already saturated areas,” Nishita said.

Emergency funding reduced

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Council members reduced Mayor Richard Bissen’s original $15 million request to comply with a Maui County Charter limit on emergency spending.

Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura introduced the amendment lowering the funding request, noting the county charter caps immediate emergency appropriations at 1% of the fiscal year’s operating budget appropriations.

Nishita said the administration agreed to the reduction to bypass a debate over charter interpretations.

“What we’re trying to be is just collaborative in this… to address some of the concerns that may be at the table regarding different interpretations of language,” he said.

The administration will submit standard budget amendments later if departments require more money to finish recovery work.

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The $12 million allocation ensures county crews can continue clearing mud-filled drainage basins and reinforcing collapsed pavement along South Kīhei Road without draining departmental operating budgets before the end of the fiscal year.

Damage estimates climbing

The $16 million preliminary damage estimate includes roughly $11 million for the Department of Public Works, and $3 million for the Maui Police Department. The Department of Fire and Public Safety’s costs are at around $500,000.

County officials expect damage cost estimates to climb as field workers reach areas currently blocked by downed trees and power lines.

Regarding the current estimate, Nishita said: “We anticipate that that will go significantly higher, you know, especially after this (upcoming) storm and full damage assessments can be made.”

In addition, the County has received 500 to 600 damage claims from private properties.

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Nishita urged residents to report property damage through Crisis Track, which can be reached through the Maui Emergency Management Agency, or MEMA, website at www.mauicounty.gov/mema.

Oʻahu dam crisis serves as warning

The severity of the incoming weather system was underscored by reports this morning of an imminent failure of the Wahiawā Dam on Oʻahu, which triggered a mandatory evacuation order for thousands of residents downstream in Waialua and Haleʻiwa.

At 9 a.m., the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency reported the dam had not failed but was at “imminent risk of failure.”

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The Wahiawā Dam crisis was mentioned by Council Member Shane Sinenci, who asked for prayers for residents’ safety.

The imminent dam failure also served to warn what Maui County residents might expect from a second round of rain and flooding from March Kona Low Storm No. 2.

As of shortly after 1 p.m., the dam had not failed, but it remained at risk, according to state officials.

Mayor appreciative of Council’s timely action

Mayor Bissen released a statement Friday afternoon:

“Mahalo to our council members for their swift response to this urgent funding request, and for recognizing the urgency of this moment,” he said. “The impacts of the March 2026 kona storms have caused significant impacts and caused dangerous conditions across our community, and this $12 million emergency appropriation allows us to immediately begin restoring critical services, supporting affected residents and beginning essential repairs.

“With evacuation advisories issued this morning for some areas on Maui as a second storm system is approaching, this emergency funding is especially timely,” he added. “I appreciate the Council’s partnership and their shared commitment to taking quick action to protect our community, strengthen our response capabilities, and ensure we are able to help our community recover safely and effectively.”