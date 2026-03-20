Gov. Green calls severe kona storm the largest flood that Hawaiʻi has seen in 20 years

Kona storm emergency response (3.20.26) PC: Office of Gov. Josh Green

Gov. Josh Green called the kona storm from last week and the additional kona storm this week, the largest flood that Hawaiʻi has seen in 20 years.

“This is a major threat to our people and to our state,” said Gov. Green, “and your responsible behavior has made it easier for us to respond.”

Green said at least 196 people have been rescued. He said there are no fatalities to report and no unaccounted for individuals so far with this weather event.

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“This is going to have a very serious consequence for us as a state,” said Green. “We are now beginning to contemplate the reality that this storm could cost over $1 billion of damage in both the private and public sector—and that includes things like damage to the airports, a major hospital (Kula) has been damaged on Maui… lots of damage at schools, roads, and then of course, the innumerable events that have happened at people’s homes where they have lost structures and will have to [have them] repaired.”

Green said his Chief of Staff spoke to the White House today and they are reportedly offering assurances that support will come.

Green reiterated that this is still a serious storm that continues with a Flood Watch through Sunday afternoon.

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“The storm is not over,” said Green. As of 6 p.m. on Friday (March 20), evacuation orders were still in place for Waialua and Haleʻiwa on Oʻahu. There are also evacuation warnings in place for parts of Kīhei in South Maui and ʻĪao Valley in Central Maui. Evacuation advisories are place for East Molokaʻi, Lahaina and East Maui.

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Thursday night, over the course of six hours, there was a 5 inch increase at the Wahiawā Dam.

The storm is forecast to continue on a path to the east as it heads toward Maui tonight into Saturday, and then to Hawaiʻi Island on Sunday.

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Green said there are parts of Maui that will get 8-10 inches of rain, and other areas including portions of Molokaʻi that will get 10-15 inches of rain over a three day period through Sunday night. “Because it’s very difficult to absorb some of the water, and even the impact of recovery from the Maui wildfire, there’s not a lot of drainage that can be contained,” he said.

On Oʻahu several hotels are offering kamaʻāina hotel rates for evacuees. Participating properties include: The Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa; Outrigger Waikīkī Beachcomber Hotel; Outrigger Waikīkī Paradise Hotel; Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort; The Royal Hawaiian, A Luxury Collection Resort; Sheraton Princess Kaʻiulani Waikīkī Beach; Sheraton Waikīkī Beach Resort; Waikīkī Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. Rates at these properties start at $191/night with applicable taxes. Interested individuals should call for availability. Further details are posted at ready.hawaii.gov.

“We’re heading into the weekend. Stay very safe. Heed these experts and their warnings… Thank you from my heart for being safe, for taking these warnings in stride, because the most important thing to us is that we don’t lose loved ones… We will rebuild people’s homes, we will rebuild bridges and roads, but we can’t replace our loved ones. So, be safe these next couple of days. We’ll be there for you,” said Green.

*This story is being updated with additional information. Please check back.