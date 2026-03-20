HECO 8:30 p.m. update, March 20: Electric customers on Oʻahu’s North Shore to remain without power overnight

Nānāwale Estates. PC: Hawaiian Electric.

For the safety of customers and the public, Hawaiian Electric cannot re-energize electric circuits serving the North Shore of Oʻahu until after mandatory flood evacuation orders are lifted. This means about 4,200 customers in the area will remain without power at least overnight.

Once the evacuation order is lifted, and provided there is enough daylight, power lines and equipment need to be checked for any damage, and any necessary repairs will need to be completed before the restoration process can begin. Restoration work will be done in phases, using a systematic approach with an emphasis on safety.

Hawaiian Electric turned off electricity for customers in Waialua, Haleiwa and Kaena Point on Friday morning in order to support ongoing emergency response operations. Some customers outside the evacuation area were impacted by this proactive shutoff because they are on the same electric circuit as customers inside the evacuation area. Crews are on standby and the company is coordinating efforts with emergency personnel, including the Honolulu Fire Department, to resume service as quickly and as safely as possible.

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All customers in the impacted area, including evacuees returning to their property, should:

Make sure electrical outlets are clear of any water and then shut off the main breaker

Wait for Hawaiian Electric to announce it is safe to turn on the main breaker

Call Hawaiian Electric’s Trouble Line at 1-855-304-1212 to report any damage to power lines or poles around their home Downed power lines may be energized and dangerous. For your safety, stay at least 30 feet or more away from downed power lines. Read more about downed power line safety on the company’s website.



Customers who may not be able to return to their homes right away to turn off their appliances and main breaker after the evacuation order is lifted should call Hawaiian Electric’s Customer Service at 808-548-7311.