HVO Volcano Watch — Pele, Lono, and Hiʻiaka remind us of Nature’s power

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates. Today’s article is by HVO geologist Katie Mulliken.

The summit region of Kīlauea experienced tephra fallout and a Kona low storm this past week. Cleanup, recovery, and regrowth is ongoing. These processes are natural and have been recognized and embodied in Native Hawaiian oral traditions about Pele, Lono, and Hiʻiaka.

Episode 27 lava fountains at the summit of Kīlauea occurred over about 11 hours on Sunday, June 29, 2025. In this view, the vibrant red lehua blossoms of the native ʻōhia tree frame the foreground, while the lava fountain from the north vent is visible in the background. USGS photo by P. Dotray.



Kīlauea and Hawaiʻi’s other active volcanoes are ever-changing landscapes. From summits to coastlines, lava flows downslope to resurface land and add acreage where it enters the ocean. Lava fountains blanket areas downwind with pōhāhā, fallout, called tephra. As magma moves beneath the surface, it can cause ground cracks or collapsed areas such as craters to form on the ground above. Native Hawaiians attribute active volcanic processes to Pelehonuamea (Pele)—the creator of land.

The Hawaiian Island Chain, located in the middle of the North Pacific Ocean, is susceptible to storms that approach from various directions, including hurricanes, cyclones, and Kona low storms. These weather systems and accompanying wind, rain, and ocean surges, can topple trees, cause flooding and erosion, and cover the summits of Maunakea and Maunaloa—the tallest volcanoes on the Island of Hawaiʻi—with snow. Native Hawaiians say that rains, winds, thunder and lightning are the works of the elemental force Lono, who brings fertility to the land.

Volcanic eruptions and storms can completely transform landscapes, but natural recovery begins soon afterward. Where vegetation was damaged by new volcanic deposits or storms, new growth quickly begins. When vegetation is completely destroyed or buried, spores and seeds landing in these areas begin the processes of slowly restoring vegetation. Native Hawaiians attribute these actions to Hiʻiaka as she begins to re-green the land.

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Native Hawaiian oral traditions recorded interactions between Pele, Lono, and Hiʻiaka in the past, and we continue to see their interactions today. Last week, Pele dramatically appeared at the summit of Kīlauea with a heavy fall of pōhāhā on March 10, followed by a wildly enthusiastic Lono a few days later…and now, Hiʻiaka is present in recovery.

Recent eruptive episodes at the summit of Kīlauea have unfortunately been destructive to vegetation in the tephra fallout zone downwind of the lava fountains. However, several native plant species are demonstrating remarkable resilience in the harsh conditions. On May 11, 2025, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists spotted this partially tephra-buried ʻamaʻu fern that was unfurling new fronds, just a few hundred yards (meters) from the western rim of Halemaʻumaʻu crater and the active eruptive vents. USGS photo by M. Zoeller.

During episode 43 of lava fountaining at the summit of Kīlauea on March 10, the area northeast of Kaluapele o Kīlauea (the summit caldera) was blanketed with tephra fallout from lava fountains that reached up to 1770 feet (540 meters) high. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and portions of Highway 11 were temporarily closed due to the hazardous conditions created and to allow for the fallout to be cleared from roadways. Several days later, a Kona low storm arrived, bringing days of wind and rain that flooded areas, knocked down trees and other vegetation, and blew parts of roofs off. Roads were temporarily blocked and power remains unavailable in some areas.

Recovery for the people living on these landscapes today has a different meaning now compared to the past because we are largely reliant on infrastructure such as power and transportation. When these resources are impacted by natural events, our daily lives are affected. But there are steps you can take to be aware of the hazardous natural events that may affect you here and make preparations where possible.

If you live in an area in close proximity of volcanic activity, maintain an awareness of the status of our active volcanoes by subscribing to receive notices from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/vns/). Check the National Weather Service Honolulu Forecast Office for updates on local weather (https://www.weather.gov/hfo/). Subscribe to receive notifications regarding real-time hazards, including severe weather and road closures, from the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency (https://public.everbridge.net/sign-up?orgId=371914103062563).

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The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has forecast the start of episode 44 of ongoing episodic lava fountaining in Halemaʻumaʻu for sometime between April 1–10. Living in such a dynamic place as the Island of Hawaiʻi, it’s important to try and be aware and prepared for the natural events that affect us. Nature will continue to reshape the land in Hawaii, and these recent events are a reminder of how impactful such natural events can be.

Volcano Activity Updates

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically within the summit caldera since December 23, 2024. Its USGS Volcano Alert level is WATCH.

Episode 43 lava fountaining happened for just 9 hours on March 10. Summit region inflation since the end of episode 43 indicates that another fountaining episode is possible, with models suggesting that episode 44 could begin between April 1-10. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

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Maunaloa is not erupting. Its USGS Volcano Alert Level is at NORMAL.

Two earthquakes were reported felt in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week: a M2.9 earthquake 14 km (8 mi) NNE of Hawaiian Ocean View at -1 km (0 mi) depth on March 12 at 8:54 p.m. HST and a M4.4 earthquake 13 km (8 mi) ESE of Pāhala at 29 km (18 mi) depth on March 12 at 5:16 p.m. HST.

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HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and Maunaloa.

Visit HVO’s website for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Maunaloa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake information, and more. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.