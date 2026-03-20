Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 21, 2026

March 20, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
6-8
7-10 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
4-6
5-7 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
South winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 03:49 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 09:48 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:17 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:43 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 04:36 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









Swell Summary




N swell will increase into Saturday in maintenance of moderate swell through the weekend along N facing shores. A small, overlapping WNW swell then arrives late Saturday and holds through Monday. Surf along E shores remain well below average through the weekend. NE trades then develop early next bringing increase NE fresh swell and an increase in short period choppy surf which may approach the High Surf Advisory threshold. 


A moderate S swell slowly diminishes through today followed by a small reinforcing SSW swell this weekend into Monday. Smaller surf is expected along south facing shores through the remainder of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
  
  
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
  Top-Rated Maui Restaurants  
South
Maui
Kihei • Wailea • Makena
Central
Maui
Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea
North Shore
& Upcountry
Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula
West
Maui
Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu