Maui Surf Forecast for March 21, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|7-10
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|5-7
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|South winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:28 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:37 PM HST.
Swell Summary
N swell will increase into Saturday in maintenance of moderate swell through the weekend along N facing shores. A small, overlapping WNW swell then arrives late Saturday and holds through Monday. Surf along E shores remain well below average through the weekend. NE trades then develop early next bringing increase NE fresh swell and an increase in short period choppy surf which may approach the High Surf Advisory threshold.
A moderate S swell slowly diminishes through today followed by a small reinforcing SSW swell this weekend into Monday. Smaller surf is expected along south facing shores through the remainder of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com