Maui Surf Forecast for March 21, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 6-8 7-10 West Facing 2-4 2-4 4-6 5-7 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds South winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 03:49 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 09:48 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:17 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:43 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:36 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

N swell will increase into Saturday in maintenance of moderate swell through the weekend along N facing shores. A small, overlapping WNW swell then arrives late Saturday and holds through Monday. Surf along E shores remain well below average through the weekend. NE trades then develop early next bringing increase NE fresh swell and an increase in short period choppy surf which may approach the High Surf Advisory threshold.

A moderate S swell slowly diminishes through today followed by a small reinforcing SSW swell this weekend into Monday. Smaller surf is expected along south facing shores through the remainder of the week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.