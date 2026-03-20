Op-Ed: Council Member Tom Cook issues storm update and community advisory for South Maui

Council Member Tom Cook

Op-Ed: Storm update and community advisory for South Maui

by Tom Cook, Council Member, South Maui residency area

I want to begin by acknowledging the severity of last weekend’s kona storm, which significantly impacted South Maui and other parts of Maui County. Many families, businesses, and neighborhoods are still dealing with flooding, damage, and disruption. I know this has been an incredibly difficult time, and my thoughts are with everyone affected. While the impacts have been serious, response efforts are ongoing and essential services are being restored across our district.

I also want to extend my deepest mahalo to our County of Maui crews, first responders, and emergency personnel who have been working tirelessly; to protect our community, restore services, and respond to urgent needs. Their dedication and service during this time have not gone unnoticed, and our community is safer because of their efforts.

As we continue recovery, we must also prepare for a second kona storm approaching this weekend. In many areas – debris, saturated soils, and compromised infrastructure remain ongoing concerns.

Upcoming Storm Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, through 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22. While this kona low is not expected to be as severe as last week’s storm, it still poses serious risks due to already saturated ground.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Forecasts indicate approximately 7–14 inches of rain over the weekend, with the heaviest rainfall expected Friday evening through Saturday. This increases the risk of flash flooding, falling trees, landslides, and hazardous road conditions. Low-lying areas in South Maui and flood-prone roadways may be especially vulnerable.

Maui Emergency Management Agency has also issued flood advisories for high- and moderate-risk flood-prone areas in Maui County beginning at 8:45 p.m. tonight, March 19, 2026. Many of these areas carry a federal floodplain designation and are known to be vulnerable to flooding during periods of excessive rainfall. A flood advisory is not an evacuation warning or order.

South Kīhei has been identified by MEMA as an area at high-risk of flooding due to significant sediment accumulation from the recent kona low storm. Ongoing cleanup efforts are focused on restoring drainage capacity, but elevated flood risk remains. Other areas of moderate-risk include ʻĪao, East Molokaʻi, Lahaina, and East Maui.

How to Prepare Now

Charge phones, backup batteries, and essential devices

Secure outdoor items such as furniture and trash bins

Clear drains and gutters where possible

Have 3–5 days of water, food, and medications on hand

Keep flashlights and emergency supplies easily accessible

Prepare for possible power outages and check backup plans for medical needs

Conserve water where possible and stay alert for Department of Water Supply updates

Public Safety Reminders

Avoid all non-essential travel during periods of heavy rain

Do not drive through standing or moving water

Be mindful of debris, road closures, and malfunctioning traffic signals

Check on neighbors, especially kūpuna and those who may need assistance

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Shelters & Emergency Resources

If sheltering becomes necessary, County officials will coordinate with the American Red Cross. Shelter openings and locations will be communicated through official County of Maui channels.

Stay Informed

For the most up-to-date emergency information:

Sign up for Genasys Protect to receive evacuation notices and alerts from Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA)

to receive evacuation notices and alerts from Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Visit mauicounty.gov/emergency for MEMA alerts and the latest press releases

Residents and businesses impacted by last weekend’s storm are encouraged to submit damage reports to help the County assess impacts and support recovery efforts. Additional information on reporting will continue to be shared.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To view whether your address is under a MEMA flood advisory, visit the Genasys Protect App at https://protect.genasys.com/search?z=14 … and search your address OR download the app and save your address as a location. Up to 10 locations can be saved. Also, allow the app to track you so that you will be notified driving in and out of zones.

Emergency & Community Support

In all emergencies, please call 911 for police, fire, or medical assistance.

for police, fire, or medical assistance. To reach the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), please call 808-270-7285.

My office remains in close communication with County Administration and emergency response teams. Residents may report areas of concern or community needs directly to my office at Thomas.Cook@mauicounty.us and we will relay information as needed.

While this next storm is expected to be less intense, it still poses serious risks given current conditions. Please take this time to prepare your households, secure your property, and look out for one another.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available. Our community has shown incredible resilience, and by staying informed and supporting each other, we will get through this together.

With aloha,

Council Member Thomas Cook

South Maui Residency Area, Maui County Council