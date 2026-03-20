The Salvation Army ready to serve as second kona low storm brings impacts to Hawaiʻi

The Salvation Army Peaceful Waves Brigade Cadet Janae Ide, Cadet Kivo Ide, Cadet Elias Markham, Major Kevin Hanson, Major Katina Hanson; and Major Kim Stambaugh, Divisional Director for Program Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division deliver meals to the Mānoa Valley District Park shelter on March 13. Photo credit: The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division

As heavy rains and flooding continue to impact Hawaiʻi—with a second kona low event rolling across the islands while communities are still reeling from the first—The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division is positioned to respond to the evolving on-the-ground needs.

Corps officers, staff, and volunteers are ready on each island, with significant support particularly anticipated for O‘ahu’s North Shore, Maui County, and Windward Hawaiʻi Island communities. Residents of Waialua and Haleʻiwa have been urged to evacuate due to catastrophic flood waters and eminent failure threats for the Wahiawā Dam.

The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps has opened the Hilo Overnight Safe Space for meals and shelter as needed for houseless community members seeking shelter from the storm. Photo credit: The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps

“With widespread severe weather from another Kona low front bringing further damage, dangers, and disruption to areas already saturated and stressed, our Emergency Disaster Services have readied a nimble response to meet ongoing and emerging situations,” said Divisional Commander Major Troy Trimmer. “Working closely together with committed community partners and state agencies, we are aligning efforts to maximize resources and reach, and address both the immediate crisis and aftermath recovery.”

The Salvation Army Western Territory cadets in training in Hilo prepare meals for local residents sheltering in the Overnight Safe Space and county shelter. Photo credit: The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps

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For 130 years, The Salvation Army has served the Hawaiʻi community in times of both joy and hardship. As the first Kona low bore down, the division swiftly mobilized on March 12. Within 48 hours, the organization provided more than 600 meals to first responders and sheltering community members.

By the fourth day, units across O’ahu, Maui, and Hawai’i had served more than 1,600 meals to residents affected by floods and power outages. Now with the current storm impacting even greater numbers of people statewide, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division has put out a call for financial donations to amplify storm relief efforts and supplies.

Hilo Temple Corps officer Captain Sam LeMar serves breakfast bentos for Hilo residents taking shelter. Photo credit: The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps

“As the crisis continues, so do the needs—and they are growing exponentially,” said Hilo Temple Corps officer Captain Sam LeMar, who has served at the frontlines of The Salvation Army’s Hilo Overnight Safe Space to help houseless guests seek shelter from the storm. “We see firsthand what the right resources at the right time can do for communities navigating a disaster situation. For those in a position to give now, the most efficient and effective way to make immediate impact is to make a monetary donation. This enables our teams to provide precisely what’s most meaningful, moment to moment.”

Hilo Temple Corps officer Captain Sam LeMar serves breakfast bentos for Hilo residents taking shelter. Photo credit: The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps

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The Salvation Army utilizes all donations designated as ‘disaster relief’ exclusively in support of its disaster operations, serving those impacted before, during, and after an event. To make a difference in the statewide storm response efforts, supporters are asked to give online at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org.