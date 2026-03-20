Update 4 p.m. March 20, 2026: Water restored to Upper Kula areas

March 20, 2026, 4:40 PM HST
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As of 4 p.m. on Friday, water service has been restored to the Upper Kula area following water main breaks caused by the recent kona storm.

County officials say Department of Water Supply crews worked to repair impacted lines and restore service as quickly and safely as possible under challenging conditions.

Residents are advised to flush their water lines. If you have a separate storage tank, it is also recommended that you drain and flush the tank.

Flushing Instructions:

  • Outside faucet – Run water for approximately 10 minutes to remove any sediment that may have settled while the water was off.
  • Inside faucets – After flushing the outside faucet, run a kitchen sink or bathroom faucet for another 10 minutes to ensure clean water flows throughout your indoor plumbing.
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Water buffalos (potable water tanks) will continue to be available at the following locations:

  • Ching Store
  • Intersection of Copp Road and Kula Highway
  • ʻUlupalakua Ranch Store and Grill
  • Harold W. Rice Memorial Park

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