Probate Court selects Eric Yeaman as Ke Kula ʻo Kamehameha Trustee

Eric Yeaman

Eric Yeaman has been selected by the state Probate Court as the newest member of Ke Kula ʻo Kamehameha’s Board of Trustees. He will fill the vacancy created upon the closing of Robert K.W.H. Nobriga’s term, which ended on June 30, 2025.

Yeaman brings more than three decades of executive and board leadership experience across Hawaiʻi’s financial services, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, real estate and investment sectors. He is currently the founder and managing partner of Hoku Capital LLC, a firm established in 2019 to provide strategic advisory services and pursue strategic investments in Hawaiʻi-based companies as well as national private equity and real estate funds.

Previously, Yeaman served as president and chief operating officer of First Hawaiian Bank from 2015 to 2019, after leading Hawaiian Telcom as president and chief executive officer from 2008 to 2015. Earlier in his career, he was chief financial officer of Ke Kula ʻo Kamehameha from 2000 to 2003 and held senior leadership roles at Hawaiian Electric Company and Hawaiian Electric Industries.

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In addition to his professional experience, Yeaman has also demonstrated a strong commitment to community service, according to the announcement. He currently serves on the boards of the Harold K.L. Castle Foundation, Friends of Hawaiʻi Charities, and the Hawaiʻi Asia Pacific Association. He previously served on the Kamehameha Schools Audit Committee and on the boards of The Queen’s Health Systems and The Queen’s Medical Center, including as chair from 2012 to 2017.

Born and raised in Kona, Yeaman is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting with distinction. He is a certified public accountant in the State of Hawaiʻi.