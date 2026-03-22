Multiple schools closed following weekend storm

Schools statewide report nearly 500 storm-related work orders. Konawaena flooding. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Education

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education is continuing to assess impacts to campuses statewide following a second kona low storm that brought additional heavy rain and localized flooding.

The Department has now received more than 500 work orders related to storm damage, with impacts reported across multiple islands. In addition, 42 incidents have been reported for insurance review, reflecting more significant damage at a smaller number of campuses.

The most common issues include roof leaks and water intrusion into classrooms, followed by downed trees, debris and localized flooding. While many campuses experienced minor to moderate impacts, some schools continue to report more extensive damage, and full assessments are ongoing. Schools and facilities crews used the past week, while students and teachers were off campus for spring break, to focus on cleanup and repairs.

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As a result of storm impacts and safety concerns, several schools on Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu and Molokaʻi will be closed on Monday, March 23, or for the week of March 23-27. The following schools are affected:

Hawaiʻi Island (March 23-27)

Konawaena Middle School

Konawaena High School

Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalino

The Kona schools will be closed to students during this period to allow time for cleanup and repair work, and students should not report to campus.

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At Konawaena High School, staff will use the week to prepare for the transition to distance learning. The school is scheduled to transition to distance learning beginning Monday, March 30, while remediation efforts continue.

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At Konawaena Middle School and Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalino, some instructional spaces require additional testing and clearance following professional cleaning. Teachers at these schools will be on telework during the week. All other staff are expected to report to campus or assigned work locations to support school operations.

Oʻahu (March 23)

Waialua Elementary School

Waialua High & Intermediate School

Haleʻiwa Elementary School

Sunset Beach Elementary School

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These closures are due to potential flooding impacts requiring further assessment and cleaning, as well as a city-issued boil water notice affecting the surrounding communities. Schools will use Monday to assess conditions and secure safe water for drinking and food preparation.

Students should not report to campus at the affected schools. Non-essential staff should also not report, and direct communication is being sent to families and employees with additional details.

Molokai (March 23)

Kaunakakai Elementary School

Kilohana Elementary School

Maunaloa Elementary School

Molokaʻi Middle School

Molokaʻi High School

HIDOE Molokaʻi complex office

On Molokaʻi, flooding and road closures have impacted campus access for staff. Students and staff should not report to the affected schools.

The Department will continue working closely with state and county partners to assess damage, complete repairs and provide updates to affected school communities.