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NWS: Kahului is experiencing its wettest month ever

March 22, 2026, 11:19 AM HST
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Kona storm – Kahului, Maui. (3.13.26) PC: County of Maui.

With 10 days left to go, Kahului is already experiencing its wettest month ever, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS Honolulu office released a chart showing the top 10 wettest months all time. So far this month, through March 21, Kahului has already seen 19.92 inches of rain.

Kahului rain data. PC: National Weather Service, Honolulu.

Several daily rainfall records were set at the four official climate sites in Hawaiʻi (Līhuʻe, Honolulu, Kahului, and Hilo) over the past several days:

March 10, 2026:

  • Līhuʻe: 1.82 inches, which breaks the old record of 0.80 inches set in 2021
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March 11, 2026:

  • Kahului: 1.01 inches, which breaks the old record of 0.53 inches set in 2015

March 13, 2026:

  • Līhuʻe: 5.47 inches, which breaks the old record of 2.44 inches set in 2006
  • Honolulu: 5.51 inches, which breaks the old record of 3.33 inches set in 1951
  • Kahului: 7.40 inches, which breaks the old record of 4.14 inches set in 2021
    This also set the record for the highest daily rainfall for Kahului, surpassing the previous record of 6.40 inches set on Dec. 20, 2017.

March 14, 2026:

  • Hilo: 5.60 inches, which breaks the old record of2.86 inches set in 2018
  • Honolulu: 1.75 inches, which breaks the old record of1.59 inches set in 2009
  • Kahului: 5.82 inches, which breaks the old record of4.94 inches set in 1968
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The NWS also released seven day rainfall amounts from 8 a.m. Tuesday March 10 through 8 a.m. Monday March 16, 2026. The summit of Haleakalā on Maui saw nearly 50 inches, followed by Kula with 46 inches and Puʻu Kukui in Wailuku with 31.87 inches.

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While the seven day window covers the first kona low system that swept through the islands last week, it does not include the most recent round of rains that fell with a second kona low system that continues through this weekend. Below are the seven day values (March 10-16, 2026) for Maui County:

Island of Molokaʻi (inches)

  • Puʻu Aliʻi 18.49
  • Honolimaloʻo (UHM) 17.99
  • Molokaʻi Airport 11.42
  • Makapulapai 11.00
  • Kaunakakai Mauka (14004) 9.70
  • Kamalo (14013) 8.93
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Island of Lānaʻi (inches)

  • Lānaʻi City (14012) 14.82
  • Lānaʻi 1 8.37
  • Lānaʻi Airport 7.84

Island of Maui (inches)

  • Summit (UHM) 49.57
  • Kula 1 46.57
  • Puʻu Kukui (USGS) 31.87
  • Hanaula (UHM) 26.00
  • Kēōkea (UHM) 23.93
  • Park HQ (UHM) 23.48
  • ʻUlupalakua (14003) 21.45
  • Nā Kula 20.60
  • Wailuku (14007) 20.46
  • Waikamoi Treeline (UHM) 19.91
  • Lahaina WTP (UHM) 19.61
  • Kepuni (USGS) 18.05
  • Līpoa (UHM) 17.55
  • Waikapū Country Club (14005) 17.44
  • Keālia Pond (USFWS) 16.62
  • Lahainaluna (14011) 16.12
  • Kahului Airport 15.96
  • Kula Branch Station (14008) 15.68
  • Olowalu (UHM) 15.61
  • Kahakuloa (14002) 14.51
  • Honolua (UHM) 12.68
  • Piʻiholo (UHM) 12.39
  • Hāna Airport 12.22
  • Kula Ag (UHM) 11.27
  • West Wailuaiki (USGS) 11.13
  • Pukalani (14006) 9.85
  • Haʻikū (14001) 8.54
  • Kīhei #2 (14009) 7.16
  • EMI Baseyard (UHM) 6.45

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