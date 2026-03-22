Update: Molokaʻi shelter moves to Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center; Temporary Evacuation Point opens

Maui Emergency Management Agency, County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation and the American Red Cross recently moved the Molokaʻi shelter across the street to Mitchell Pau’ole Community Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi.

Also, a Temporary Evacuation Point was opened at Kilohana Recreation Center, 334 E. Kamehameha V Highway, Ualapue Park, Kaunakakai, at 9 a.m. TEPs provide a safe location but do not have the supplies of a regular shelter; residents will need to bring essentials.

A shelter was opened at 7 a.m. at County’s Kaunakakai Gym but was relocated steps away due to water leaking.

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Shelters provide cots, food and water. Bring bedding, essential supplies and any necessary medications. Pets are allowed only if they are in crates or cages. The length of shelter operations will depend on the severity of the weather. Additional shelter locations may open if needed.

National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning on Moloka‘i this morning. Around 7:20 a.m., radar indicated heavy showers and thunderstorms moving over Molokai. The most intense rainfall has been observed over southeast Molokai, where rain is falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Water levels are elevated in Kawela Gulch and Halawa Stream.

Maui County remains under NWS flood watch through Sunday, March 22, 2026, due to a second kona storm.

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For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/ and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

Previous Post: Shelter in Molokaʻi opens this morning after flash flooding

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Maui Emergency Management Agency, County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation and the American Red Cross opened at 7 a.m. today, March 22, 2026, at the County’s Kaunakakai Gym located at 180 Ala Mālama Ave., due to severe flash flooding from kona storm 2.

Shelter provides cots, food and water. Bring bedding, essential supplies and any necessary medications. Pets are allowed only if they are in crates or cages. The length of shelter operations will depend on the severity of the weather. Additional shelter locations may open if needed.

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National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning on Moloka‘i until 8:45 this morning. Around 7:20 a.m., radar indicated heavy showers and thunderstorms moving over Moloka’i. The most intense rainfall has been observed over southeast Molokaʻi, where rain is falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Water levels are elevated in Kawela Gulch and Hālawa Stream. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Maui County remains under NWS flood watch through Sunday, March 22, 2026, due to a second, lesser kona storm.

For the latest information, visit NWS in Honolulu at https://www.weather.gov/hfo/and subscribe to Genasys Protect and MEMA alerts at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.