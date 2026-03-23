HECO 5 p.m. update: 130 without power on Oʻahu, mainly in Waialua; 50 customers without power on Maui

PC: Hawaiian Electric

5 p.m. update: Safety remains highest priority as cleanup continues on North Shore of Oʻahu

Hawaiian Electric crews are continuing inspections and repairs in flooded areas of Oʻahu. In some North Shore neighborhoods, crews have seen stains or lines on homes that show how high the floodwaters rose. This indicates areas where wiring, outlets and electrical equipment were likely submerged at some point before floodwaters receded.

For safety reasons, Hawaiian Electric urges these customers to not turn on their main circuit breaker until they can get an electrician to confirm that their system is safe to re-energize. The company has directly contacted around 135 customers in the Waialua area but also wants the general public to be aware that even if a home or building does not appear to have flood damage, safety hazards could exist.

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Yesterday, Hawaiian Electric restored power to nearly all customers impacted by back-to-back Kona low weather systems. However, customers should remain prepared as heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding are causing new power outages today.

As of 5 p.m.:

Oʻahu : About 130 customers, mainly in Waialua, are without power

: About 130 customers, mainly in Waialua, are without power Maui County : About 50 customers remain out as crews work on individual service lines

: About 50 customers remain out as crews work on individual service lines Hawaiʻi Island: About 370 customers are without power, mainly in Hilo and Puna

Customers are asked to report outages and downed or low hanging power lines to their island’s Trouble Line:

O‘ahu: 1-855-304-1212

Maui County: 1-855-304-8181

Hawai‘i Island: 1-855-304-9191