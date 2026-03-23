Summer and Fall 2026 UH Maui College registration begins April 10

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College class schedule for Summer 2026 is now available here. Registration begins on Friday, April 10. The schedule for Fall 2026 classes will be available in “Browse Classes” on Monday, April 6 and registration begins on Monday, April 27.

Class schedules may change, courses may be canceled, or updates may be made to class days, times, formats (in-person, hybrid, online), or room assignments. Check your schedule regularly before the term begins.

Because changes to registration may affect financial aid, VA benefits, Course Program of Study, and graduation plans, read UH and campus emails about registration and billing and log in to your student account often during April and May to check for changes to Summer and Fall schedules.

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For questions or clarifications, contact: an academic advisor for CPOS(courses ‘in/out of plan’ in STAR) and graduation plan requirements; the Office of Financial Aid for questions regarding your financial aid award; the Office of the Registrar for information related to VA benefits; and the Cashier’s Office for billing and student account questions.