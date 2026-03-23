The Shops at Wailea hosts live music performances throughout April
Live music continues at The Shops at Wailea this April with a series of performances in the Center’s Lower Level Performance Area. The lineup features returning local favorites and evening sets that add to the rhythm of Wailea’s dining and shopping experience.
Wailea Wednesdays
The Center’s midweek music series continues on Wednesdays from 4:30–6 p.m., creating a gathering place for live performances in Wailea.
- April 1 – Nevah Too Late
- April 22 – Myja Bayle
Ke Kani Hone O Wailea
The signature concert series returns on Friday, April 17 from 5:30–7 p.m., featuring an evening performance by Nuff Sedd.
For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.