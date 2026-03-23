Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Shops at Wailea hosts live music performances throughout April

March 23, 2026, 2:45 PM HST
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Nuff Sedd. PC: courtesy

Live music continues at The Shops at Wailea this April with a series of performances in the Center’s Lower Level Performance Area. The lineup features returning local favorites and evening sets that add to the rhythm of Wailea’s dining and shopping experience.

Wailea Wednesdays

The Center’s midweek music series continues on Wednesdays from 4:30–6 p.m., creating a gathering place for live performances in Wailea.

  • April 1 – Nevah Too Late
  • April 22 – Myja Bayle
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Ke Kani Hone O Wailea

The signature concert series returns on Friday, April 17 from 5:30–7 p.m., featuring an evening performance by Nuff Sedd.

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.

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