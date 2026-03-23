Maui News

Three Oʻahu libraries and two in Maui County are closed Tuesday following severe weather

March 23, 2026, 7:45 PM HST
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Due to the severe weather that continues to impact the State, the following public library locations will be closed on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, as staff assess the condition of the buildings:

Oʻahu 

  • Mānoa Public Library
  • Waialua Public Library 
  • Waimānalo Public and School Library 

Maui County

  • Kīhei Public Library 
  • Molokaʻi Public Library

Additional closures and the reopening of libraries may vary depending on when we can safely reopen to the public. Please check librarieshawaii.org for updates.  

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Whenever the library is closed, the HSPLS digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org. With just a library card you can download e-books, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times and more.

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