Three Oʻahu libraries and two in Maui County are closed Tuesday following severe weather

Due to the severe weather that continues to impact the State, the following public library locations will be closed on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, as staff assess the condition of the buildings:

Oʻahu

Mānoa Public Library

Waialua Public Library

Waimānalo Public and School Library

Maui County

Kīhei Public Library

Molokaʻi Public Library

Additional closures and the reopening of libraries may vary depending on when we can safely reopen to the public. Please check librarieshawaii.org for updates.

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Whenever the library is closed, the HSPLS digital doors are always open at librarieshawaii.org. With just a library card you can download e-books, stream movies, learn a language, read The New York Times and more.